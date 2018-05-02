It’s ‘Now or Never’ for RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Blair St. Clair in New Video with Max Emerson and Jinkx Monsoon: WATCH

Texas Men Get 20 and 15 Years in Prison for Targeting Gay Men on Grindr, Assaulting Them in Home Invasions

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Blair St. Clair released a video earlier this week following her elimination episode. “Now or Never” is the story of an empowered woman who leaves her abusive domestic relationship in search of something greater.

The slick clip features cameos from Instacelebrity Max Emerson, and fellow Drag Race alums Jinkx Monsoon, and Manila Luzon.

Said Blair to EW: “The song is about life events and struggles, about living life in a black-and-white cage and finally making the choice to live life itself and looking at it in color to make the most out of it. It’s about finding [what] your true dreams [are] from what life handed you.”