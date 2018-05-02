Towleroad

It’s ‘Now or Never’ for RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Blair St. Clair in New Video with Max Emerson and Jinkx Monsoon: WATCH

May 2, 2018 | 10:02am

RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Blair St. Clair released a video earlier this week following her elimination episode. “Now or Never” is the story of an empowered woman who leaves her abusive domestic relationship in search of something greater.

ICYMI: Hats Off to a Stellar Episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [RECAP and RANKINGS]

The slick clip features cameos from Instacelebrity Max Emerson, and fellow Drag Race alums Jinkx Monsoon, and Manila Luzon.

Said Blair to EW: “The song is about life events and struggles, about living life in a black-and-white cage and finally making the choice to live life itself and looking at it in color to make the most out of it. It’s about finding [what] your true dreams [are] from what life handed you.”

