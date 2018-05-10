Bad Boy Comes Out, Shocking His Daddy: WATCH

Spotify Removes R. Kelly from its Playlists and Editorial Under New ‘Hate Content’ Policy

Sam Smith and Logic’s ‘Pray’ Video is an Italian Dream: WATCH

The first episode of the new web series “Bad Boy” reveals what happens when Mack (Tony Harth), a sexy bad boy, comes to take Scott’s (Artie O’Daly) daughter out. You’ll probably be surprised at how things develop.

Watch:

In the second episode (below), our bad boy comes out, but it’s not what you think either. Keep going…

Mack has returned to fix Scott’s sink and decides it’s time to confess something he’s been holding inside since they met.

“I go around every day and people think I’m a certain way but inside I’m something else,” says Mack. “I don’t know how long I can keep the secret.”

“Just know whatever it is, it’s okay,” says Scott.

The truth is then revealed.

Watch: