Monét X Change Sponges Out with Bob the Drag Queen and Boomer Banks in New Music Video ‘Soak It Up’ – WATCH

Monét X Change sashayed away from RuPaul’s Drag Race last week and shanted right into the hearts of YouTube viewers with the new video “Soak It Up”, which lifts her trademark sponge tricks to new heights. The clip features Bob the Drag Queen and adult performer Boomer Banks.

Monét told EW: “People think that the sponge thing was a premeditated thing I went into the season with. Yeah, I told RuPaul to design a challenge around a cheap material so that I could do the sponge thing. No, it just happened, and the sponge became a lucky little token for me that I’d taken on the runway. I would put it under my left boob and take it on the runway. And the first time I was in the bottom was the first time I didn’t wear it… and then also, in episode 5, I forgot about it as well… but after that, I took it on the runway with me every time, and I’d do well on the challenges. So I made a video about soaking it up to all these b—es and all these haters, anything you want to say about me, I’m going to soak it up with a sponge, girl.”