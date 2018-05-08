Robert Mueller Examining $500K Sent by Russian Oligarch to Michael Cohen: REPORT

Robert Mueller’s team has questioned a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin about hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments he made to Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and the Trump inaugural fund and campaign.

CNN reports: “Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of asset manager Renova Group, is an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, and last month the Trump administration placed him on a list of sanctioned Russians for activities including election interference. The purpose of the payments, which predate the sanctions, and the nature of the business relationship between Vekselberg and Cohen is unclear…The questions asked of Vekselberg suggest that Mueller investigators have been examining some of Cohen’s business relationships as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.”

The payments of $500,000 were sent “to an entity that lawyer Michael Cohen used to pay hush money to a porn actress who said she had a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump, according to attorney Michael Avenatti,” Bloomberg adds:

Avenatti, who represents Clifford, said Cohen submitted false information to First Republic Bank when opening a new account in October 2016. Within 75 days, Avenatti said, Viktor Vekselberg — a Russian oligarch with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin — “caused substantial funds to be deposited into the bank account, from which Cohen made the payment” to Daniels.

The oligarchs questioned by the FBI were stopped and questioned at the airport earlier this year.