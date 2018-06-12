Entertainment Journalist Marc Malkin Comes Out as HIV Positive

Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin, who was at E! for more than 10 years and has recently been forging new roads online, came out as HIV-positive after completing the AIDS/LifeCycle ride this week in California.

Wrote Malkin on Instagram:

I am back home. Back home after riding my first @aidslifecycle. The ride has left me with many things, but probably the biggest gift I have received is the inspiration to live my truth. On this beautiful day of LGBTQ pride, I have something to say for the first time in such a public forum.

I am HIV-positive.

In short, I lived much of my thirties in confusion, depression and a search to find myself. I partied too much. I struggled with crystal meth. I was diagnosed with HIV about nine years ago.

Today, I am sober and living with HIV. @haircoloristfabian came out as HIV-positive recently on Facebook. My dear friend @karljschmid did the same on Instagram. These two amazing men sparked the inspiration to come out about my status. AIDS/LifeCycle convinced me it was time.

Visibility matters. Just ask the men on the ride who told Fabian that his story inspired them to ride. So, here I am celebrating LGBTQ pride and honoring my Uncle David and my Uncle Arthur by standing up and saying, “I am HIV-positive.”

Malkin recently spoke to Glee actor Kevin McHale about his own coming out in a new Facebook Live series.