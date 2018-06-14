Queer Eye’s Fab Five Just Made Over James Corden’s Guitarist: WATCH

Anthony Scaramucci and Michael Avenatti Are Now a Comedy Team and Their Bizarro Show Debuted on Colbert: WATCH

Queer Eye‘s Fab Five headed to The Late Late Show on Wednesday night to help James Corden help his guitarist Tim Young. Corden joined them to form the Sexalicious Six, mocked Antoni’s guacamole preparation, and headed to work.

Bobby sets out to pep up the area where Tim hangs out before the show, Tan finds some neutral tones to update his rock star wardrobe, Antoni shows Tim how to make a healthy snack with a banana, almond butter, and cinnamon, Karamo shows Tim a workout he can do every day if he feels a little stressed, and Jonathan cleans up Tim’s unruly mane which looks a little like Donald Trump’s doctor. Check out the results above!