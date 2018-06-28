Sam Smith Splits from Boyfriend Brandon Flynn

Recording artist Sam Smith has split from his boyfriend, 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, according to The Sun, which reports that Smith has been deleting photos of the couple together from his Instagram account.

Said a source to the tabloid: “Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had.”

Smith and Flynn’s split is one of several high-profile separations in recent weeks. Fashion designer Christian Siriano recently separated from his husband of nearly two years, Brad Walsh. And Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese called off his engagement with fiancé stylist Joseph Bradley Phillips.