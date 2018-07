Cher Just Revealed the Tracks on Her ABBA Cover Album

Trump Vows to Investigate Twitter for Breaking the Law, ‘Shadow Banning’ Prominent Republicans

White House Barred CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins Because They Didn’t Like These Questions She Asked Trump: WATCH

Last week news broke that Cher had recorded and would release an entire album of ABBA covers following her role in the Mamma Mia sequel. She offered more details via Twitter late yesterday.

Tweeted Cher: “ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM – THINK ITS GOOD,& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN”

ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM🎉

THINK ITS GOOD,& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

The tracks are:

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10.!?

SONGS

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING👑

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10.⁉️ — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

She also added:

OK….SO I MISSPELLED “MAMMA” MIA….👅

👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻 — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

There Are Amazing Songs I Didn’t Do,But…HEY=🎤🎸🎹🎷

👻🎂 — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018