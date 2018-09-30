Matt Damon Seethes as Brett Kavanaugh as SNL Relives This Week’s Marathon Senate Hearing: WATCH

Trump: I’m Not Limiting FBI’s Kavanaugh Investigation, ‘I Want Them to Interview Whoever They Deem Appropriate’

Saturday Night Live returned to take on this week’s historic Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Brett Kavanaugh with Matt Damon as the judge.

Senators Chuck Grassley (Alex Moffat), Diane Feinstein (Cecily Strong), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Thom Tillis (Mikey Day), Cory Booker (Chris Redd), John Kennedy (Kyle Mooney), Sheldon Whitehouse (Pete Davidson) grilled the SCOTUS candidate, with Kate McKinnon’s hilarious Lindsey Graham finishing them off. Aidy Bryant played a spot-on “female prosecutor” Rachel Mitchell.

Said Damon’s Kavanaugh upon sitting down in his chair: “Let me tell you this. I’m going to start at an 11. I’m going to take it to about a 15 real quick. First of all I showed this speech to almost no one. Not my family, not my friends. … This is my speech. There are others like it, but this is mine. I wrote it myself last night while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos.”

When Dratch’s Amy Klobuchar asked if he drank too much, Damon’s Kavanaugh replied: “Look, I like beer. O.K.? I like beer. Boys like beer. Girls like beer. I like beer. I like beer.”

She went on: “Did you ever drink too many beers?”

Spit Damon’s Kavanaugh: “You mean was I cool? Yeah.”

Some additional key Kavanaugh moments. “I’m a keg-is-half-full kind of guy,” “I don’t know the meaning of the word ‘stop,'” and “To quote my hero, Clint Eastwood’s character in ‘Gran Torino,’ ‘Get the hell off my lawn.’”

Finally, he concluded with a note on his temperament: “I went to Yale. Worked my butt off to get here — I busted my buns, I lifted weights. … Am I angry? You’re damn right. But if you think I’m angry now, just wait until I get on that Supreme Court — because then you’re all going to pay.”

Kate McKinnon took on the man who wants to be Trump’s next attorney general, Senator Lindsey Graham, snapping: “You put this man on the Supreme Court now. No vote, no discussion. You give him a damn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants. Because this right now, this is my audition for Mr. Trump’s Cabinet. And also for a regional production of The Crucible.”

Watch: