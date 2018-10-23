Rami Malek on Freddie Mercury’s Bisexuality: ‘He Never Wanted to Be Categorized or Labeled’ – WATCH

Rami Malek spoke about how Freddie Mercury’s bisexuality is represented in the new film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Said Malek to GSN’s Jamie Tabberer: “I want everyone to be represented by this film. I think that’s exactly who Freddie Mercury was and is, is someone who’s inclusive of everyone. He never wanted to be categorized or labeled. He just was. Whatever he was should have been okay. And I think that’s the way he sees it.. If you’re out there and you’re exactly who you want to be, then I think for you Freddie Mercury might be a hero. He is for me.”

Added Malek: “Brian May told me this when we were talking about shooting the film. He said ‘There are a lot of people out there who don’t realize how significant of a death sentence it was. Over 35 million people have died of AIDS. It’s a pandemic that still exists. I was just in Swaziland seeing what Red and the Mercury Phoenix Trust have done. And if they don’t get those pills every day, this thing could have a resurgence like you wouldn’t believe. So as much as this is a very entertaining, emotional, celebratory film, it has an impact in so many different ways. It’s something you can take your kids to and perhaps give them a little bit of a history lesson, and still walk out singing some tunes.”

Malek recently spoke about his physical transformation into Mercury: “I have fake teeth. Freddie Mercury as a kid was called ‘Bucky.’”

And said he had to shoot the Live Aid Wembley stadium concert on the first day: “It was the most terrifying thing ever.”