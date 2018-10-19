Judge Rules Police Violated Privacy of Gay Men Arrested in ‘Pleasure Emporium’ Sex Sting

A Florida judge dismissed the charges against two gay men arrested earlier this year at a sex sting at the Pleasure Emporium in Hollywood, Florida. The two men were among 19 arrested in two separate stings at the adult boutique in February and July.

Wrote Judge Ginger Lerner-Wren: “The Court finds that the Pleasure Emporium is not a public place under F.S. 800.03 where the patrons who access the private viewing theaters where consensual sexual activity occurs in the presence of other consenting adults objectively and subjectively possess a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Wrote Miami’s New Times: “On July 26, Hollywood PD raided a gay-cruising hangout and arrested eight men allegedly caught masturbating in a private back room and two others accused of performing oral sex on one another. The police department then sent the men’s photos and names to the media, and many media outlets happily blasted the men’s identities out in the press. One man said he was outed and fired from his job as a result.”

SFGN added: ‘The judge noted that Pleasure Emporium has “several levels of barriers” in place to keep unsuspecting patrons away from the sexual activity. “We are quite pleased with the court ruling, and justice was appropriately served,” said Rhonda F. Gelfman, an attorney who represents one of the defendants. Some of the defendants, however, have already pled guilty, which would leave them with few options. Gelfman said it would difficult to get their guilty pleas thrown out but it’s not impossible. “We may be able to assist them,” she said.’