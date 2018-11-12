Kyrsten Sinema Wins Arizona Senate Race, First Dem in 25 Years

Kyrsten Sinema has won her Arizona senate race, becoming the state’s first Democratic senator in more than 25 years.

Sinema’s lead over Martha McSally expanded on Monday to 32,000 votes, or 1.5% percentage points.

Sinema tweeted after AP called the race: “As long as I’ve served Arizona, I’ve worked to help others see our common humanity & find common ground. That’s the same approach I’ll take to representing our great state in the Senate, where I’ll be an independent voice for all Arizonans. Thank you, Arizona. Let’s get to work.”