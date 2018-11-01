Pennsylvania’s Most Anti-Gay Lawmaker Daryl Metcalfe is Back Up to His Homophobic Deeds: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daryl Metcalfe, who you may remember as the Pennsylvania lawmaker who freaked out when his colleague touched his hand, snapping “I’m a heterosexual,” is back to his dirty anti-gay deeds.

CBS Pittsburgh reports: ‘A campaign mailing by Metcalfe is being denounced by his Democratic opponent, Daniel Smith, Jr., for making an issue of Smith’s sexuality…In the mailing, Metcalfe calls out Smith for being endorsed by “liberal gay activist groups,” and then uses a photo of Smith with Gov. Tom Wolf and another man, identified as Smith’s husband in quotation marks. Smith is legally married to that man…But the Cranberry Republican says it’s Smith, not him, who has made sexuality an issue by accepting support and money from gay activist groups.“He’s the one who’s made it an issue. More than a quarter of his funding has come from a gay activist in Philadelphia,” says Metcalfe.”