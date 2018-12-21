Andy Cohen Reveals He’s Expecting a Child: WATCH

Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen announced he’s expecting a child via surrogate at the end of June.

I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life,” said Cohen during his Thursday night program with several Real Housewives present. “I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same. Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six months time I am going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

Added Cohen: “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I have wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it’s taken me longer than most to get there I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”