Cory Booker Again Addresses Sexual Orientation: ‘I’m Heterosexual’

Cory Booker addressed his sexual orientation in a profile with the Philadelphia Inquirer, which mulled the New Jersey senator’s possible 2020 presidential run as a bachelor.

Wrote the Inquirer: “But there’s one factor that might be unique among the two dozen or so Democrats eyeing a 2020 run: He’s single. America hasn’t elected an unmarried president since 1884 — and only two have ever taken office without having been married first. If he runs, Booker, 49, would try to be the third.”

The paper adds: “In the last presidential campaign, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), who is also single, faced questions about campaigning as a bachelor (he suggested a rotating cast of family and friends could be first lady). In past political campaigns Booker’s opponents have tried to use his single status to question his sexuality.”

Said Booker, who has addressed his orientation multiple times in the past: “I’m heterosexual. Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country.”