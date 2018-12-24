Towleroad Gay News

Mark Kanemura Dons His Gay Apparel for an Instagram Holi-Slay Spectacular: WATCH

So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Lady Gaga dancer, and friend of Carly Rae Mark Kanemura, known for his Pride-themed Instagram shows, is donning his gay apparel again for a Holi-slay spectacular.

Starting off with Barbra Streisand:

 

Happy Holi-SLAYS! 🎅🏼🎄🎁 @barbrastreisand #merrychristmas #jinglebells #santa #christmas #wig #barbrastreisand #tistheseason #santababy #letitsnow #dance #pride #tittybow

Miss Patti Labelle then gets a turn:

Then it’s time to Let It Snow.

And Confidence Man’s “Santa’s Coming Down the Chimney”.

With some Kelly Clarkson to wrap it up!

Happy Holigays everyone.

