Mark Kanemura Dons His Gay Apparel for an Instagram Holi-Slay Spectacular: WATCH

So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Lady Gaga dancer, and friend of Carly Rae Mark Kanemura, known for his Pride-themed Instagram shows, is donning his gay apparel again for a Holi-slay spectacular.
Starting off with Barbra Streisand:
Miss Patti Labelle then gets a turn:
Then it’s time to Let It Snow.
the cold never bothered me anyway *slams door* ❄️☃️❄️ (shout out to the dollar store and the bubble wrap that came with my packaging this week for my fashions) #snowqueen #frozen #frozen2 #winter #winterfashion #winterwonderland #christmas #letitsnow #tistheseason #pride #wig #fashion #fashionweek #bubblewrap
And Confidence Man’s “Santa’s Coming Down the Chimney”.
With some Kelly Clarkson to wrap it up!
my final act in Mark’s Christmas Spectacular 2018. @kellyclarkson Happy Holidays everyone! Thank you for letting me celebrate the season with you! Much love and aloha always! 🤗❤️🎄 thank you for my new wigs @dbano 😘 #christmas #merrychristmas #christmastree #happyholidays #winterfashion #fashion #hohoho #pride #wig #kellyclarkson
Happy Holigays everyone.