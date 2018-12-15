Sarah Silverman: I’m Done Using ‘Gay’ as a Punchline — WATCH

Comic Sarah Silverman was recently called out by Nick Cannon for past homophobic tweets in the wake of the Kevin Hart Oscar controversy. TMZ caught up with her on the street and asked if she planned to address Cannon’s remarks (she said she may make her own video) and if she was done saying anything that could be perceived as homophobic.

“Yeah, I’m done with that,” Silverman responded. “I think I can find other ways to be funny. I mean, I used to say ‘gay’ all the time…’oh, that’s so gay.’ We’re from Boston, we’d go, ‘That’s what we say in Boston. I have gay friends. I just say gay.’ And then I heard myself and I realized I was like the guy who said ‘What? I say colored…I have colored friends.’ And I realized it was stupid and I’m certainly creative enough to think of other words besides that, that don’t hurt people. But I f**k up all the time.”