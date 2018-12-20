‘Fitness Photographer’ with ‘Straight Guy Fetish’ Gets 16 Years for Drugging, Raping Male Models

Nigel Wilkinson, a British man with a ‘straight guy fetish’ who lured straight men to his home by offering them fashion shoots and then drugged and sexually assaulted them, was given 16 years and 6 months in prison.

The BBC reported: ‘Wilkinson, who failed to appear at court for sentencing, was found guilty on Tuesday of drugging five men, voyeurism offences against three and the rape of one. The court heard Wilkinson advertised on Facebook and Instagram to lure men to his home where he had set up a makeshift studio.He would then ply them with drinks laced with sedatives, allowing him to sexually assault them, and in some cases take photos of them they did not consent to.’

Wilkinson could “barely use a camera and was still having trouble using photoshop even into 2016” according to one photographer who was reached by the defendant for advice. He also told prospective models he was an international “jetsetting” photographer named Simon.

“Wilkinson is a gay man who preferred to have sex with straight men without their being aware of it,” the prosecutor told the jury.

The prosecution presented evidence of a Skype conversation between Wilkinson (“Straightboylover”) and another Skype user in which Wilkinson spoke of having a “fetish” for “straight boys”.

Wilkinson’s M.O. was similar in several cases, Bristol Post added: ‘All described how he plied them with alcohol as soon as they arrived being very “pushy” and telling them the alcohol would bring out the veins in their arms and make them appear more muscular. He would almost always arrange for them to stay and for them to go for food and drinks afterward. With the men describing not being able to remember past a certain point in the night later waking up in Wilkinson’s bed or on his sofa with a bad head and different states of dress. When police would later show them pictures of themselves that were found in Wilkinson’s possessions all would insist they had never agreed to full nude and intimate pictures and had no recollection of them being taken. Miss Regan said: “He stupefied and overpowered his victims in order to sexually assault them.”’

One model told police he woke up in a stupefied naked state to find Wilkinson behind him: “I am definitely sure he was doing stuff to me. He was trying to have sex with me.”

Six other models who gave evidence described similar experiences.

The paper added: “In total, 39 men had their photographs taken by Nigel Wilkinson, 28 of those men had stayed the night at his home. A further 69 men in were contacted by Wilkinson but some of them did not reply or if they did they rejected his offer. Police were able to contact 51 of the men to check on their welfare but many of these did not want to engage with the force.”

The case is similar to that of a Miami man, Bryan Deneumostier, arrested in July for posing as a housewife and promising men sex before luring them to his home, filming them without their knowledge, and putting those films on a pay website called Straightboyz. Deneumostier was recently sentenced to three years in prison.