NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson: ‘I am Thinking About a Potential People-Powered Mayoral Run’

NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted on Monday that he’s “thinking about a potential people-powered Mayoral run.”

Johnson’s mayoral run, according to his tweet, would be fueled by “Zero $ from real estate developers; Zero $ from lobbyists; Zero $ from corporate PACs; And I won’t take more than $250 total from anyone.”

The NYT added: ‘Mr. Johnson, 36, vowed to go further than any candidate ever to run for mayor in restricting the sorts of money that fuels his campaign. He said he would not take donations of more than $250 — meaning he would need at least 7,286 contributors to reach the maximum spending limit. He also said that he would not take money from corporate political action committees or from anyone who worked for a lobbying or real estate development company. (During his 20s, Mr. Johnson once worked at a real estate firm.) “I think this is the future of the Democratic Party,” he said. “I think a lot of anxiety in New York City about gentrification and over development and people don’t like any appearance of influence based off of contributions. This is a way to totally eliminate that.” He said his first house party would likely take place in March.’

Johnson was recently profiled in City & State NY magazine in a profile that highlighted his achievements in his first year as Speaker.

Johnson, who is openly gay and HIV positive and for several years served as Towleroad’s political director before joining his NYC Community Board 4 and getting elected to City Council in 2013, was elected Council Speaker in 2018. He recently spearheaded legislation that allows for Gender ‘X’ on NYC birth certificates. Additionally, transgender New Yorkers no longer need a letter from a doctor to correct the gender on their birth certificates.

Johnson also made national headlines in 2000 as a high school student when he came out as gay while captain of his football team.

As Towleroad’s political editor, he traveled to the Democratic National Convention in 2008 and other events, posting interviews with prominent lawmakers and public figures including Kirsten Gillibrand, Jared Polis, Gavin Newsom, Jerrold Nadler, Tammy Baldwin, and many others. Here’s Johnson’s interview with Lady Gaga at the National Equality March in 2009.