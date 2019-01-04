‘Double Dare’ Featured Gay Dads For The First Time

In a Double Dare first, the iconic 1990s Nickelodeon game show featured a family with two dads on last night’s episode.

The show’s new host, Liza Koshy, introduced dads Liberty and Bryan and their adopted children Oscar and Marcos.

“Let’s meet our teams, in Blue, we have Oscar and Marcos and their dads Liberty and Bryan. They love football and they love each other. They are team ‘Double Dads,’ ” said Koshy. “That’s right! It’s about time we had double dads on Double Dare.”