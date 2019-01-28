Have We Reached Peak Harness?

If three is a trend than the floral harness Michael B. Jordan wore over his tux at the SAG Awards last night suggests that harnesses are officially a thing.

Sorry–Out magazine is reporting that the harness is actually a “bib” and “this time, rendered in Abloh’s Monogram Galaxy print. His look was apparently so declarative that Vogue proclaimed, ‘the red carpet harness is officially here to stay.’”

Abloh, would be Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection since March 2018.

Esquire said of Jordan—who came up big at the festivities when Black Panther won for best cast performance in a movie—wasn’t shy about his particular choice of harness. “It was bold and bright, covered in watercolor splashes of pink, purple, and yellow, and emblazoned with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram

Esquire‘s Justin Kirkland said about the harness trend, “Queer fashion flexes are your next step, so whip out that harness (with or without the dress shirt) and get your pair of cloven boots because I hope the future is full of leather and glitter.”

At least when Rippon did it he went all the way gay with a leather S&M-inspired look by Moschino that according to the New York Times immediately spurred support on social media once photos of the outfit hit the internet.

“Somewhere in heaven, Oscar Wilde, Harvey Milk, James Baldwin, and Michelangelo just shared a margarita,” tweeted Chris Rovzar, of Bloomberg.

Somewhere in heaven, Oscar Wilde, Harvey Milk, James Baldwin, and Michelangelo just shared a margarita. pic.twitter.com/4hoDyP3sgd — Chris Rovzar (@Rovzar) March 4, 2018

Timothée Chalamet either went for it or he ripped off Adam Rippon but his is easily the weakest look of the three.

Stylist and Fashion Editor Eric Nicholson told Towleroad “We are living in a mash-up culture: music, art, and fashion trends. Everything is up for a remix—in this case the Louis Vuitton harness which borrows from Helmut Lang Spring 2002 collection (see images from Vogue dot com). Lang’s version was referred to both as a harness (implying S+M fetish gear) as well as a holster, implying male heroic archetypes such as detectives or James Bond.”

“I love that the trend has resurfaced, ” Nicholson adds, “especially in the sense of people living their truths and owning their kinks.”