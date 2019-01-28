Terry Crews Slams DL Hughley for Mocking His Sexual Assault: ‘When You See Me, Keep It Moving’

Actors Terry Crews and D.L. Hughley had a sharp exchange on Sunday over a resurfaced video in which Hughley suggests he wanted to be sexually assaulted by William Morris agent Adam Venit, or was not manly enough to fight back.

Said Hughley in the interview clip, which was recorded last August: “I think it’s hard for me to think that a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch his ass. I don’t understand. I think that now everybody’s so into this notion that, ‘It happened to me too.’ Hey, motherf**ker, God gave you muscles so you could say no and mean it.”

Crews tweeted the video at Hughley on Sunday.

He wrote: ‘You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No…” Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir…’

‘You saw the video,’ Hughley responded.

Replied Crews: ‘Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t. Were you there?’

Said Hughley: ‘That’s different than slapping the sh*t outa him’

Replied Crews: ‘So sir…If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior…Should I slap the sh*t out of you?’

So sir…



If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior…



Should I slap the shit out of you? https://t.co/GmePqluEIX — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

Hughley later posted to Instagram:

Crews wasn’t finished talking to Hughley.

Tweeted Crews: ‘I have looked up to you my whole career as one of the funniest most talented people I’ve ever seen. I remember when I saw you warming up the crowd at FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR and I thought “this man is a genius.” But now you are an example of when comedy turns to sarcasm and cynicism. And you find it extremely easy to get jokes at someone else expense. You mock my success, but all I ever did was support you. You @50cent@unclerush and @tariqnasheed have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well. When you see me, keep it moving.’

