Queer L.A.-based rapper Big Dipper has released the latest colorful and furry video from his debut LP, Late Bloomer.

“Pressed” is “an exploration of a multifaceted artist; featuring makeup looks reflecting the different sides of Big Dipper’s ego,” according to the rapper, and is a collaboration with Chicago based cinematographer and special effects editor Michael Fernandez and makeup artist / club kid Beau Toombs aka @barcodeboi.