Two People Stabbed at Fort Lauderdale Pride

Two people were stabbed while attending Fort Lauderdale Pride on Sunday, according to local police.

Local10 reports: “Officer Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the stabbing happened about 6:30 p.m. near the main stage of the festival in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard. Paramedics rushed one of the victims to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The wounds of the second victim were described as superficial, Liening said.”

Police believe the stabbing was the result of a dispute between two parties and was not a hate-related incident.