‘I’m Gay’ Uttered on Disney Channel for First Time in Groundbreaking Episode of ‘Andi Mack’ — WATCH

In October 2017, the Disney Channel made headlines when it was reported that one of its teen characters in the hit show Andi Mack would realize he’s gay.

That character, Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, came out last year but had never uttered the words “I’m gay” — and neither had any other character on the network — until Friday night’s moving episode.

When Rush’s character came out last year, One Million Moms, the subgroup of the hate group American Family Association, became enraged: ‘The Disney Channel is deliberately choosing to “move forward” and promote adult content to children. By choosing to move in the direction of more “adult” stories and content, the Disney Channel – and the entire Disney media empire – may be choosing to sacrifice something far more precious… children’s innocence.’

And authorities in Kenya went so far as to ban the show.