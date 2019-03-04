Madonna Shoots ‘Controversial’ Music Video Featuring ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens: REPORTS

New music and a video from Madonna are on the way according to reports emerging from various corners of social media.

Madge herself said as much last week in an Instagram story from her bed in which she was trying to “get those puffy eyes down.”

Madonna reveals that she is shooting a music video today. pic.twitter.com/e3KjCfSVrL February 27, 2019

Over the weekend, news emerged that Monet X Change, the winner of Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, had been dumped from the Haters Roast Tour for skipping out on a Denver show after Madonna called summoning Monet to the set.

Wrote the show’s producers in an Instagram post in which comments were turned off because they were supportive of Monet: “BREAKING NEWS from #hatersroast Yesterday @monetxchange arrived in Denver to appear on our show. Sometime during the afternoon, we’re told she received a phone call from @madonna with an offer to be in an upcoming music video. Monet asked MP if it would be ok to leave the tour to accept the offer. We said no because it was too short notice to replace her on Haters. Just hours before the show was to start and without telling anyone including the other queens on the Denver show, Monet left the venue and flew to LA to accept Madonna’s offer. Therefore, we have decided that Monet will no longer be on any upcoming Haters Roast dates.”

Monet responded on Twitter:

I wish M&P left the comments on, on their petty ass post say I could say, “Madonna!? Bitch…I’m @Beyonce 💅🏾. — Monét X Change (@monetxchange) March 2, 2019

Season 4 All Stars runner-up Phi Phi O’Hara was reportedly also called, but said no because she didn’t want to “stress” and cancel two gigs. O’Hara said “a bunch of queens” will appear in the video.

Because I said no lol. It is cool but I didnt care to stress or anything last min. Madonna's people literally asked us like the day before haha Plus the hassle of having to cancel 2 gigs. So I just decided it wasnt in my cards. But I hope everyone else had fun! — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) March 1, 2019

Yea a bunch of queens will be. — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) March 1, 2019

Lol I was suppose to do that gig too haha now I wish I would have said yes had I known Monet was going to be there — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) March 1, 2019

Meanwhile, photographer Luke Austin posted an Instagram story claiming to have been on the set of the video for 16 hours.

Wrote Austin: “I damn well cried. The song is great. The video is political. The video will be controversial. She was brilliant. I love you @Madonna. My heart is still going a million miles an hour. We need to wake up!”

There were also rumors floating around about wardrobe.

*RUMOR* Madonna has now shot the music video for her lead single. We should expect the release next month. An insider talks about dance style music in the new video with drag queens, politics and controversy. Madonna will appear in a disco dress from Tom Ford. 🖤🖤 Xx pic.twitter.com/0FLCnonIzL — Chris Chandler (@amaterial_boi) March 2, 2019

Madonna has reportedly been at work for many months on her 14th studio album, which she has repeatedly teased on social media with the hashtag #magic.

Are you ready for the new Madonna era?