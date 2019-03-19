‘Michael And Michael Are Gay’ and Desperate to Make a Splash in Entertainment: WEB SERIES

Michael and Michael Are Gay are back with a new episode and looking for a way to get out of their sexual marriage rut and into the world of entertainment by — aha — starring in their own web series.
Along the way they encounter a white cis man who tries to shame them for who they are, a gay Pakistani rideshare driver who is also looking to get into entertainment, a hung guy in a hot tub, and a development executive who refuses to buy their pitch because they look like “two little Woody Allens who fell into a vat of Creatine.”
Michael And Michael Are Gay is an ongoing web series by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis that throws back the curtain on open relationships.
Check out the previous episodes by clicking the images below, in which they attend a dinner party with a straight couple who share how they’re spicing things up in the bedroom, and here, in which they go to Burning Man, and here, in which they attend a party in which clothing is not optional.
PREVIOUS EPISODES (Click on images)