‘Michael And Michael Are Gay’ and Desperate to Make a Splash in Entertainment: WEB SERIES

Michael and Michael Are Gay are back with a new episode and looking for a way to get out of their sexual marriage rut and into the world of entertainment by — aha — starring in their own web series.

Along the way they encounter a white cis man who tries to shame them for who they are, a gay Pakistani rideshare driver who is also looking to get into entertainment, a hung guy in a hot tub, and a development executive who refuses to buy their pitch because they look like “two little Woody Allens who fell into a vat of Creatine.”

Michael And Michael Are Gay is an ongoing web series by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis that throws back the curtain on open relationships.

Check out the previous episodes by clicking the images below, in which they attend a dinner party with a straight couple who share how they’re spicing things up in the bedroom, and here, in which they go to Burning Man, and here, in which they attend a party in which clothing is not optional.

PREVIOUS EPISODES (Click on images)

‘Michael and Michael are Gay’ Reveals Why Sharing Your Sex Habits with Straight Couples Can Be Risky

‘Michael And Michael Are Gay’ Went to ‘Burning Man’ and You’ll Never Hear the End of It