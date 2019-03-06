Milo Yiannopoulos Barred from Entering Australia

White supremacist homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos has been banned from entering Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that Yiannopoulos’ visa application was rejected by the Morrison government and he has been barred from entering the country: “He has a month to appeal the Department of Home Affairs decision, which was made on character grounds.”

Yiannopoulos was warned earlier this month by Australian immigration officials that they could block someone who might “incite discord in the Australian community or in a segment of that community.”

Last December, Yiannopoulos was kicked off the fundraising site Patreon after one day using the service, because the platform doesn’t allow “association with or [support of] hate groups.”

At the time, it was reported that he was $4 million in debt.