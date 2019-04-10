Ryan Murphy Making Broadway Musical ‘The Prom’ Into a Netflix Movie Event

The Prom

Ryan Murphy is turning Broadway’s hit The Prom into a Netflix movie event, he announced following a special charity performance on Tuesday.

Wrote Murphy on Instagram: “THE PROM is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too. I’m thrilled to announce I’m turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix, and I’m bringing producers @billdamaschke and @dori.berinstein and the amazing creative team with me — Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee @sklarbar73 and Tony Award nominee @Chadbeg. See it first at the Longacre Theatre. It has a musical score that will leave you singing for days, a hilarious and moving book and some of the most showstopping direction, choreography and performances I’ve ever seen on Broadway. @theprommusical”

As you may recall, The Prom also made history bringing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s its first same sex kiss.