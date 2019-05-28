Twitter Blocks Gay Site for ‘Harassing’ Aaron Schock After Homophobic Former Congressman’s Alleged Sexual Video Leaks

Twitter blocked the account of “Kenneth in the 212” blogger Kenneth Walsh after he shared alleged photos of homophobic former Congressman Aaron Schock filming himself in the buff. The images were taken from a video that also circulated, and remains live on Twitter.

You can see the video here, but it’s wk-unfriendly, obvs.

Wrote Walsh: ‘Don’t have a lot of time to flesh it out, but a dissertation could be written about how Twitter has allowed the harassment of marginalized people of all kinds by everyone up to the so-called president of the United States, yet they have blocked my account for allegedly “harassing” Aaron Schock. Yes, I’m talking about the same Aaron Schock who was leading a double life as a sexually active gay man while spending his career on Capitol Hill supporting legislation to legally harass LGBTQ people before getting run out of town, forced to pay back more than $100,000 in misappropriated funds. So what I’m now gathering is that Twitter is the right place to go if you’re a white supremacist or feel like going after after women — a study shows one is harassed every 30 seconds on the social-media platform, just ask Leslie Jones— but it isn’t the right venue for pointing out political hypocrisy.’

Hey @aaronschock

I just saw your jack off video and pictures. Ever thought about being in a movie? — Chi Chi LaRue (@DJChiChiLaRue) May 27, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to Republican @aaronschock, the currently very #LGBT civilian who was a former anti-LGBT congressman. https://t.co/Td6XOuZzo1 May 27, 2019

Schock’s hypocrisy has been talked about much in recent weeks, after photographs were taken of him with a group of gay men at the Coachella Music festival, and talking up various men at a West Hollywood pool.

You may recall that Schock recently slid out of corruption charges including filing false tax returns, mail fraud, wire fraud, submitting false reports to the FEC, false statements, and theft of government funds, defrauding the government of more than $100,000.

Aside from the dropped corruption charges, Schock is known for his support of a federal amendment to ban same-sex marriage and his support of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. As well as that Downton Abbey office, and his unforgettable turquoise belt.

Activist James Duke Mason, who took the posted of Schock at Coachella, said at the time: “Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this, but I am just infuriated by these images of former Republican (and anti-gay) Congressman Aaron Schock partying with a group of gay men at Coachella. The fact that he would think he could show his face in public, particularly when he has NEVER renounced or apologized for his votes against gay marriage, gays in the military and against anti-discrimination laws is astounding. My intention isn’t to out him or target him personally, but simply to point out the hypocrisy. I saw him at a recent gay social event in West Hollywood and shook his hand before I even knew who he was; he should really be ashamed of himself. And the gays who associate with him without calling him out should know better. It really is a disgrace.”