Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens (“Mystery of Love” – Call Me By Your Name) released two tracks for Pride along with a t-shirt, the proceeds from which partly benefit charities for homeless LGBTQ youth.

Wrote Stevens on Tumblr: “I got two songs about LOVE for Pride Month. One old, one new. I also designed a T-Shirt. A portion of the proceeds support the Ali Forney Center in Harlem and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit. Peace and love to the world. I LOVE YOU. “