Aaron Schock Federal Election Filing Raises Speculation He’s Planning New Run for Congress

Disgraced former Republican congressman Aaron Schock has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission, raising speculation that he’ll attempt another run for the U.S. House Representatives months after corruption charges against him were dismissed and weeks after a nude, sexual video turned up on Twitter.

To everyone asking if #AaronSchock is really running for Congress again – here's the only receipt you need. It's true. And here's a photo of Schock with his political role model. Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/ogQ5PzbvJL — Gerard Courcy (@hardcorehangout) June 10, 2019

Check out Schock’s Statement of Organization HERE and a Financial Summary HERE.

The former Republican congressman’s hypocrisy has been talked about much in recent weeks, after photographs were taken of him with a group of gay men at the Coachella Music festival, and talking up various men at a West Hollywood pool.

You may recall that Schock recently slid out of corruption charges including filing false tax returns, mail fraud, wire fraud, submitting false reports to the FEC, false statements, and theft of government funds, defrauding the government of more than $100,000.

Aside from the dropped corruption charges, Schock is known for his support of a federal amendment to ban same-sex marriage and his support of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. As well as that Downton Abbey office, and his unforgettable turquoise belt.

Activist James Duke Mason, who took the posted of Schock at Coachella, said at the time: “Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this, but I am just infuriated by these images of former Republican (and anti-gay) Congressman Aaron Schock partying with a group of gay men at Coachella. The fact that he would think he could show his face in public, particularly when he has NEVER renounced or apologized for his votes against gay marriage, gays in the military and against anti-discrimination laws is astounding. My intention isn’t to out him or target him personally, but simply to point out the hypocrisy. I saw him at a recent gay social event in West Hollywood and shook his hand before I even knew who he was; he should really be ashamed of himself. And the gays who associate with him without calling him out should know better. It really is a disgrace.”