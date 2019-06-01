Florida Republican Jokes with Constituent About Killing Gay People

Florida Rep. Mike Hill muses and laughs with a constituent about killing gay people in an audio recording published by the Pensacola News Journal on Friday.

Andy Marlette of the PNJ writes: “From the same meeting where news went viral of Mike Hill claiming God told him to create new abortion laws, this pathetic moment took place as well. There was so much wrong with so much of what happened that day. In the minutes leading up to these shameful 30 seconds, Hill expounds on his personal theories about how homosexuality is a choice and why gay citizens don’t deserve the same protections as other groups of people who have been viciously and violently targeted by segments of American society. And then the government official giggled about killing gay people.”



In the clip, the constituent tells Hill: “In 1 Corinthians, it says that a man who has an affair with another man will be put to death.”

“It says that in the Old Testament, too,” Hill agrees.

Another constituent asks, “Can you introduce legislation?”

Hill laughs, joking with the voter: “I wonder how that would go over?”

Hill has been responding on Twitter.

Fake news, Carlos! And you know it. I never said I wanted to kill anyone! Instead, I am being attacked because I have made a strong stand to protect the preborn in the womb. https://t.co/h1B60VndnE — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) May 31, 2019

You should focus on doing your job better instead of every word that proceeds out of my mouth. #Obsession. https://t.co/WlrhEkS8zc — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 1, 2019

No, I only laugh at your silly grin. Plain as day. 😀 https://t.co/TPs0Q9X6SE — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 1, 2019

That was before I heard the audio. This event happened a week ago Thursday. I laughed at the nonsense of running legislation that the gentleman in the audience suggested. And you know it. Don’t join the #FakeNewsMedia https://t.co/X9aHS1J9U0 — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 1, 2019

If you listened to the audio and still come to that conclusion, then you really are a partisan hack. https://t.co/nIy318kBpV — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 1, 2019

Ain’t gonna happen! Your attacks are because I don’t back down from strong conservative values including protecting the preborn! https://t.co/8dMaDCTQMl — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 1, 2019

The Florida Democrats have revealed that Hill’s Twitter page is like a “homophobic dumpster fire.”

@GeorgeMurrayJr1 @cleantechnica They all cross their legs like they are gay. — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) October 15, 2016

@cynthiajquinn Yes, a curse. And homosexual movement is God's judgement. Along with absorption. — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 29, 2015

@georgejgalatis @cynthiajquinn America is already being judged. Witness the homosexual movement and abortion. — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) February 9, 2015

@Pissed_Pat @GA_Knight Gays will not demand that a black church marry them. Watch — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) June 27, 2015

Rose Parade Subverted to Promote Gay Agenda http://t.co/neczdc2Gxp via @RightWingNews — Mike Hill (@MikeHillfl) January 2, 2014