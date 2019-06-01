Florida Republican Jokes with Constituent About Killing Gay People

Florida Rep. Mike Hill muses and laughs with a constituent about killing gay people in an audio recording published by the Pensacola News Journal on Friday.
Andy Marlette of the PNJ writes: “From the same meeting where news went viral of Mike Hill claiming God told him to create new abortion laws, this pathetic moment took place as well. There was so much wrong with so much of what happened that day. In the minutes leading up to these shameful 30 seconds, Hill expounds on his personal theories about how homosexuality is a choice and why gay citizens don’t deserve the same protections as other groups of people who have been viciously and violently targeted by segments of American society. And then the government official giggled about killing gay people.”
In the clip, the constituent tells Hill: “In 1 Corinthians, it says that a man who has an affair with another man will be put to death.”
“It says that in the Old Testament, too,” Hill agrees.
Another constituent asks, “Can you introduce legislation?”
Hill laughs, joking with the voter: “I wonder how that would go over?”
Hill has been responding on Twitter.
The Florida Democrats have revealed that Hill’s Twitter page is like a “homophobic dumpster fire.”