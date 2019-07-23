Former UFC Champ Andrei Arlovski Says He’s ‘Deeply Sorry’ to Anyone He Offended After Using Homophobic Slur: WATCH

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski issued a non-apology apology after using homophobic slurs in his post-fight interview with ESPN 4 over the weekend.

Said Arlovski after his win on Saturday: “Once again I will tell everyone shut your f**king mouths about my ‘glass chin,’ so go f**k yourself, faggots. That’s it. I proved to everyone you’re f**king wrong.”

Said Arlovski to MMA Junkie: “I apologize to anyone I offended with my poor choice of words. I did not mean to offend any one group or person. I am deeply sorry and will not use these type of words in the future.”