Bishop Defends Assertion That Gays are Created When a Pregnant Woman Enjoys Anal Sex

A Cypriot bishop claims that gay people are created in the womb if a man performs anal sex on a straight pregnant woman but only if she enjoys it.

The Most Reverend Metropolitan Neophytos of Morfou of the Church of Cyprus made the remarks in a speech to a group of people in Akaki. His remarks were confirmed by the Cypriot LGBTQ rights group Accept.

Said the bishop: “Homosexuality is usually a problem transferred to a fetus, when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it. It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex.”

The bishop claimed that when the woman enjoys anal sex, “a desire is created, which is then transmitted to the unborn child.”

The bishop later defended his statements after they went viral: “I expressed the position of the Church and the position of the saints.”