Beautiful Gay Strangers Have Chance Hookup, But May Have Met Somewhere Before: WATCH

An official trailer has been released for End of the Century, a gay-themed romance from Argentinian filmmaker Lucio Castro that has been making the festival rounds. It opens on August 16 at New York’s IFC Center and September 20 at L.A.’s Nuart. Indiewire draws comparisons to Andrew Haigh’s 2011 film Weekend.

The film’s synopsis: “In his alluring debut feature, Lucio Castro offers both a sun-soaked European travelogue and an epic, decades-spanning romance. When Ocho (Juan Barberini), a 30-something Argentine poet on vacation in Barcelona, spots Javi (Ramón Pujol), a Spaniard from Berlin, from the balcony of his Airbnb, the attraction is subtle but persistent. After a missed connection on the beach, a third chance encounter escalates to a seemingly random hookup. But are these two merely beautiful strangers in a foreign city or are they part of each other’s histories—and maybe even their destinies?”