Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Epstein, Megan Rapinoe, Pete Buttigieg, R. Kelly, Harlequin Frog: HOT LINKS

ROBERT MUELLER. Testimony to Congress delayed by one week. “Although it’s unclear why Mueller’s testimony was delayed until July 24, lawmakers familiar with the discussions said one reason was an ongoing negotiation about how long lawmakers would have to question the former special counsel.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Lock me up in my New York mansion: “Wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein asked a federal judge Thursday for leave to await trial inside his $77 million mansion — an Upper East Side building that allegedly doubled as his sex-trafficking hub, where authorities claim to have recovered a large stash of child pornography.”

MISSOURI. Criminal’s fart leads to his arrest.

MEGAN RAPINOE. U.S. Women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe honored at 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

RESCHEDULED. Pete Buttigieg resets Hollywood fundraisers: “Buttigieg is set to appear at the Hancock Park home of Kevin MacLellan, chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, and Brian Curran on the evening of July 25. Co-hosts include Sean Hayes, Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Jason Bateman.”

SOUTH KOREA. Gay soldiers can serve, but they might be prosecuted. ‘Under Article 92-6, “anal sex and other indecent acts” between military personnel can be punished by up to two years in prison, even if they take place off base, while the soldiers are off duty and by mutual consent.’

IT BEGINS. The Trump revisionism.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

CONTEMPT. House to vote next week to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress.

R KELLY. Singer arrested on federal sex crime charges. “A 13-count indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois and includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice…”

DAVID BOWIE. Mattel released a Ziggy Stardust Barbie to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of Bowie’s Space Oddity.

Today, “Space Oddity” celebrates its 50th anniversary. To pay tribute, Mattel has created the Ziggy Stardust Barbie doll. pic.twitter.com/DeZX0lAHci — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 11, 2019

REMIXED TUNE OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish featuring Justin Bieber “Bad Guy”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Netflix’s Another Life.

MACRO AMPHIBIAN OF THE DAY. The Harlequin frog.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott “Antisocial”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Carlos Villar Lion.