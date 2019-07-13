Detroit Man Charged with Murder After Shooting, Robbing Gay Men He Met Using Grindr

Demetris Nelson, a 26-year-old Detroit man, was charged on Friday with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to rob while armed and felony firearm possession after he contacted two gay men through the gay hook-up app Grindr on July 6, then robbed and shot them, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Brian Anderson, 31, was shot and killed and Malcom Drake, 26, critically injured.

Said a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor: “Prosecutors alleged Nelson targeted Anderson and Drake because they were gay, and used the social networking app Grindr to locate the victims.”

Said Prosecutor Kym Worthy: “The allegations are that social media contacts were used to target, contact, rob, fatally shoot one gay man, and seriously wound another gay man. To some this will be just another hateful and violent act in America. They will read about this case and continue to go about their day. To me, that is quite tragic.”

Said Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said, “We are saddened and outraged by this despicable crime. This case is just the most recent example of how members of Detroit’s LGBTQ community are too often targets of violence. The Fair Michigan Justice Project is proud to partner with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Detroit Police Department to aggressively prosecute these ruthless crimes.”