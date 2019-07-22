‘Cubby’ is a Gay-Themed Babysitting Buddy Comedy with a ‘Leather-Man’ Twist: WATCH

Cubby is a new indie comedy co-directed, written by, and starring Mark Blane which premiered at L.A.’s Outfest film festival last week and dropped an official trailer. A theatrical release is coming later this year.

Here’s the official synopsis, via Indiewire: “Mark, a misanthropic 26-year-old gay man, had been living in his mother’s garage in Indiana and working on his sexually explicit — and BDSM-themed — artwork. After moving to New York, he takes a job babysitting for 6-year-old Milo, a new best friend who fully accepts Mark, but does little to help him meet the challenges of everyday life. Falling behind on rent and running out of anti-anxiety pills, Mark finally discovers inspiration in the form of the alternative superhero, Leather-Man, who appears to him through the lens of a psychedelic cupcake. As a sexy metaphor for discipline and control, Leather-Man helps Mark onto the path for success. But not before Mark’s babysitting adventures turn from empowering, to risky, and ultimately: transformative.”

Cubby, co-directed by Ben Mankoff, also stars Patricia Richardson, John Duff, Joseph Seuffert, Rodney Richardson, Matthew Shear, Lucy DeVito, Christian Patrick, Naian Gonzalez Norvind, Peter Y. Kim, Zachary Booth, and Jeanine Serralles, and is executive produced by David France (How to Survive a Plague) and Henry van Ameringen (Love Is Strange).