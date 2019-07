Randy Rainbow notes that Trump has gone “full Archie Bunker” and wonders “who the hell are these people” still supporting him?

“Cause they’re suckers for you,” sings Rainbow, taking on the #1 Jonas Brothers hit. “Keep blowing dog whistles and watch ’em come running.”

The highlight clip comes from Senator Lindsey Graham who has become a full-on senatorial sucker.