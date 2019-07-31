Fred Karger Launches ‘Truth Squad 2020’ Campaign to Ensure Public Knows He Was the First Gay Presidential Candidate

Fred Karger, the gay man and Mormon Church-battler who ran for president as a Republican back in 2012, is launching a ‘Truth Squad 2020’ campaign to “make sure the historic nature of [his] run isn’t erased.” The Hill reports.

Karger wants to ensure that the public knows he, and not Pete Buttigieg, was the first gay man to run for president.

Said Karger: “It seems like every day or two there is a new story and we reach out to the journalist via email, Twitter direct message or phone. If that doesn’t work, we go public seeking a fix … Over the next several months we will be highlighting much of what we did during our 2.5 years of full-time campaigning all over the country.”

Karger told The Hill that he’s a “proud supporter” of Mayor Pete and “doesn’t seek to take away from Buttigieg’s own bid for the presidency.”

Here’s the trailer for a documentary about Karger’s run in 2012.