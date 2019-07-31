Second Arrest Made in Hate-Motivated Homicide of Gay Social Worker

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Ronald “Trey” Peters, a 28-year-old gay social worker in Decatur, Georgia in early June.

“Shaleeya Moore is in the DeKalb jail facing felony murder and armed robbery charges after the fatal shooting, according to police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Moore and Joshua Ellis, 21, who was arrested earlier this month, appeared in surveillance photos released by police after the shooting.

Peters was shot multiple times and killed on his way to work by two men who demanded his bag and used a homophobic slur. The shooting has been labeled hate-motivated.



Police are still seeking a third individual, who has not been identified. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850.