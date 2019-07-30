Justin Trudeau Makes History as First Canadian Prime Minister to Visit a Gay Bar: WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made history on Monday when he stopped by a gay bar in Vancouver to kick off Pride week and enjoy a beer. Media outlets reported that it was the first time a Canadian PM has done such a thing.
Trudeau stopped by the Fountainhead Pub on Davie Street, shook hands with applauding patrons, and took photos.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s @justinpjtrudeau when he made a stop at @thefountainheadpub on Davie Street today. It may have been the first time a sitting PM stopped in at a gay bar. Find the link in our bio to read more about what happened. #prideweek #justintrudeau #vancouver #pride #primeministerjustintrudeau