Justin Trudeau Makes History as First Canadian Prime Minister to Visit a Gay Bar: WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made history on Monday when he stopped by a gay bar in Vancouver to kick off Pride week and enjoy a beer. Media outlets reported that it was the first time a Canadian PM has done such a thing.

Trudeau stopped by the Fountainhead Pub on Davie Street, shook hands with applauding patrons, and took photos.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s @justinpjtrudeau when he made a stop at @thefountainheadpub on Davie Street today. It may have been the first time a sitting PM stopped in at a gay bar. Find the link in our bio to read more about what happened. #prideweek #justintrudeau #vancouver #pride #primeministerjustintrudeau

A post shared by NEWS 1130 (@news1130radio) on

View this post on Instagram

That time Justin Trudeau drops by the fountainhead to say hello🤪

A post shared by Lance Sandover (@erwinforu) on

View this post on Instagram

Whatever makes ur Pride. 🌈

A post shared by Duke & George Stevenson (@foodformenfoundation) on

