Lizzo, Marianne Williamson, Tigers, Zachary Quinto, L.A. Galaxy, Kathy Griffin, Rare Squid: HOT LINKS

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON. I honor love because it’s love. “I don’t think that there’s gender to love, I don’t think there’s sexuality to love. I think that sexuality and gender are the containers and the ways we express our love, but I think love is love. I honor gay love because it’s love. I honor love.”

FAKE PRESIDENTIAL SEAL. Its creator speaks: “This is not what I expected when I woke up today…I’m a graphic designer, it’s just something I tossed together.”

ANDY COHEN. Kathy Griffin has made up tons of stuff about me. “I hope she finds some peace.”

VIETNAM. Seven dead tigers found in car: “A haul of frozen tiger carcasses found in a car in Hanoi has led to the arrest of a key wildlife trafficking suspect, Vietnamese state media said on Friday, as the country tries to tackle a well-worn smuggling route from Laos.”

ZACHARY QUINTO. Celebrating the second season renewal of NOS4A2 with Jimmy Fallon.

PUTO. ESPN newsman speaks out against anti-gay chant at L.A. Galaxy soccer match: ‘Hearing the crowd in the ESPN broadcast booth, a former U.S. Men’s National Team player and Major League Soccer MVP with the New England Revolution decided to speak out against the chant. He’s Taylor Twellman, lead soccer analyst for the network. And when he spoke out, it was not for the first time, according to a fan on Twitter.’

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. “Tempo” by Lizzo.

CLOSE-UP. Squid on cam: “Hovering above the seafloor, the Asperoteuthis mangoldae squid is a recently discovered deep-sea species that was just seen alive for the first time! Researchers think this unusual squid’s tail may help it mimic other animals, like a stinging siphonophore. For NOAA scientist Dr. Michael Vecchione who identified the squid, the next question about this little-known cephalopod is why changing its appearance would be important for survival in the almost lightless deep sea. The Nautilus team spotted this sinuous squid at 930m near Jarvis Seamount in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.”

FRIDAY FLASH. Petar Trbovic.