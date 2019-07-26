Queer Eye’s Fab 5 Lift Up the Gay-Straight Alliance at Jonathan Van Ness’s Old High School: WATCH

Queer Eye‘s Fab 5 visit Jonathan Van Ness’s old high school in Kansas City in Season 4 in order to transform one of his old teachers.

In a supplemental ‘behind-the-scenes’ clip from the visit, Van Ness and the four other Queer Eye gurus sat down with Quincy High School’s Gay-Straight Alliance for a powerful and emotional conversation on issues ranging from coming out in high school, to bullying, allies, and gender identity.

Said Jonathan to the teens: “I couldn’t walk in these halls – I got called the F word every ten steps I took. At that time Gay-Straight Alliance was something I didn’t think would be literally allowed…”