NYPD Arrest Man Who Burned Rainbow Flags Outside Harlem Gay Bar: WATCH

Police have arrested 20-year-old Tyresse Singleton in connection with the burning of two LGBTQ Pride flags outside Harlem’s Alibi Lounge in the last two months. Police said crimestoppers tips from the public led to the arrest.

Your calls to @NYPDTips and the efforts of our @NYPDHateCrimes detectives have led to the identification and apprehension of the individual who burned the pride flag. #stophate. #SharedResponsibility pic.twitter.com/zkv7HgitUz — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) July 9, 2019

WCBS reports: “He was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with two counts of fourth-degree hate crime criminal mischief and two counts of fifth-degree arson. No injuries were reported in the fire. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had directed the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist the NYPD in their investigation.”