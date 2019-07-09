Tegan and Sara, Alex Acosta, Cockatoo, Adele, Jeffrey Epstein, Lil Nas X, Eliot Glazer: HOT LINKS

CALL EM IN. House Judiciary Committee to subpoena Jared Kushner, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Michael Flynn, John Kelly and Corey Lewandowski: “The barrage of subpoena authorizations represents a major expansion of the committee’s Trump-focused investigation, casting a wider net from obstruction of justice to hush-money payments. The committee has faced repeated resistance from the White House as it investigates obstruction of justice allegations against the president.”

BACK TO THE GAY BAR? Adele is throwing Jennifer Lawrence a bachelorette party.

NO BLOCKING. U.S. appeals court says Trump can’t block Twitter followers: ‘The court found that the First Amendment does not permit Trump “to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialog because they expressed views with which” he disagreed.’

CITIZENSHIP. Attorney General Bill Barr says Trump can ignore the Supreme Court, because of course.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump say they know nothing about his crimes.

ALEX ACOSTA. Labor Secretary defends role in securing plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein: “The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence. With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator. Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

Trump just now in the Oval: "I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/b5kZqRf5IP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2019

OLD TOWN ROAD. Lil Nas X is #1 on Billboard Hot 100 for a 14th week.

GROTESQUE. U.S. Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits: “The AP was unable to quantify how many men and women who enlisted through the special recruitment program have been booted from the Army, but immigration attorneys say they know of more than 40 who have been discharged or whose status has become questionable, jeopardizing their futures.

AVIAN VIGILANTE OF THE DAY. Cockatoo don’t like anti-bird spikes. “The trail of destruction is magnificent.”

ALBUM ANNOUNCE OF THE DAY. Tegan and Sara. “We recorded over 40 songs when we were in high school. But the cassettes were lost. Unheard for 20 years. In 2019, while writing our memoir High School, they were found.”

NAILED. Michael Henry interviews Eliot Glazer.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ariana Grande “In My Head”.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Bryce Willard Smithe.