Lizzo Juices Up NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert with the Songs of the Summer: WATCH

Lizzo turned it out for one of NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts, belting out “Cuz I Love You”, “Truth Hurts”, and “Juice” for a standing-office-only crowd, and showing off another smashing flute solo.

Writes NPR: “Once we opened the room, there were as many people as we’ve ever had at a Tiny Desk concert, hanging on Lizzo’s every word as she held court and waited for the cameras to roll. She literally needed no introduction; one of us usually says a few words and gets the crowd to applaud for the start of the performance, but Lizzo was master of ceremonies from the second she walked in. Naturally, she needed all of two seconds to blow everyone’s hair back once more.”

Here’s Lizzo’s interview with NPR’s Terri Gross: