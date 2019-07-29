Woman in Niqab Hurls Homophobic Abuse at Pride Attendee Wearing Rainbow Flag: WATCH

Police are investigating after a video circulated on social media showing a woman wearing a niqab hurling homophobic abuse at a man wearing a rainbow flag at Waltham Forest Pride in the Walthamstow borough of northeast London over the weekend.

Apparently this is from Waltham Forest Pride today. Slightly surreal to hear the Muslim woman quote a line from Alan Partridge when berating this poor man. pic.twitter.com/EYp2O6vivQ — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) July 27, 2019

In the clip, a security person is seen protecting the man, as the woman verbally assaults him, yelling “God created Adam and Eve – not Adam and Steve. Shame on all of you, despicable people.”

The Waltham Forest Police released a statement: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media of abuse directed at those taking part in the Waltham Forest #Pride event #wearewalthamforestpride and enquiries are underway. Abusing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is a hate crime. If you have been verbally or physically abused, harassed or attacked in any way by someone because you are or they think you are LGBT+ please report these crimes to police or through a third party agency.”

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy tweeted: “Gutted to see this and clear such hatred isn’t acceptable anywhere let alone in our home town- proud that many from all faiths and none today including Islam joined the Waltham Forest Pride march to show Walthamstow really does mean welcome #loveislove”.