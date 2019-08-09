NJ Mayor Calls Teaching Kids About LGBTQ History ‘an Affront to Almighty God’ — VIDEO

Alfonso Cirulli / ABC6

Alfonso Cirulli, the mayor of Barnegat Township, New Jersey, called the LGBTQ movement “an affront to Almighty God” at a township committee meeting this week, reacting to a new law that will require public schools to teach students about LGBTQ history and prominent LGBTQ individuals.

According to CBS Philly/AP, Cirulli said the government “has no right to teach our kids morality.” He added, “we’ve crossed over the line into absurdity” and said “now is the time for the righteous to stand up for their rights.”

Added Cirulli to ABC6: “No group has a right to force others to comply with their beliefs, deprive them of their First Amendment rights, and strip the rights of parents of how to morally raise their children.”